SLCPD gun buyback yields 103 firearms

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department on Monday announced the results of the the city’s gun buy-back program, held Saturday at the Public Safety Building.

In total, community members turned in 103 firearms, including 24 pistols, 28 revolvers, 13 shotguns and 38 rifles, an SLCPD statement says.

Of the 103 firearms, five had been previously reported as stolen.

This was the first gun buy-back program held in Salt Lake City, by the police department, in more than two decades.

The firearms collected will be donated to the Salt Lake City’s Police Mutual Aid Association’s Museum, the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Crime Lab, or will be destroyed, the statement says.

“Today, there are 103 fewer firearms out in our community, which means 103 fewer guns that could end up in the hands of a person willing to inflict harm,” said Chief Mike Brown.

“We would be naïve to think this will be the solution to gun crimes in our community, but the Salt Lake City Police Department is fully committed to doing everything we can to reduce the chance of a firearm being used illegally, lost, stolen or abandoned.

“Many of the people who turned in their firearms said they wanted to make sure their guns wouldn’t end up back on the streets and that’s why this gun-buy back was so important.”

Brown also recognized Mayor Erin Mendenhall and her office and the Salt Lake City Police Foundation for their support. The Salt Lake City Police Foundation made the funding possible for Saturday’s event.

Additionally, an anonymous community member donated $1,000 to support the gun buy-back event.

The Salt Lake City Police Department will look to hold another gun buy-back in the future, the statement says.