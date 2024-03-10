SLCPD: Gym co-owner with jiu jitsu black belt jailed after alleged roadway beating that fractured victim’s skull

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 10, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A 40-year-old man has been arrested after a beating on State Route 201 that left the victim bloody and with a fractured skull.

Nenad Shuput, 40, was arrested for investigation of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.

Salt Lake City police were dispatched to a fight near State Route 201 and 3200 West.

“A witness called in reporting a guy hitting another guy on the freeway,” Shuput’s affidavit says. “One male was laying on the ground not moving while the suspect continued to kick him on the ground.

“I arrived on scene and observed one male laying on the ground, his face was covered in blood. The other male was standing next to him…. Both of Shuput’s fists were covered in blood.”

Shuput was arrested at 12:05 a.m. Sunday, his affidavit says. Post Miranda, Shuput declined to be interviewed by police.

The victim was transported to Intermountain Medical Center, where it was determined he sustained a skull fracture, Shuput’s affidavit says.

“A co-owner of a jiu jitsu gym nearby arrived on scene and stated that Shuput is also the co-owner of the gym and both owners are black belts in jiu jitsu.”

Shuput was ordered held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail system.