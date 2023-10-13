SLCPD has increased patrols around Jewish and Muslim centers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah Oct. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have increased patrols in areas of Jewish and Muslim populations in the city.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department continues to take proactive steps to help ensure the safety of the Jewish and Muslim communities who live, work, and visit Salt Lake City,” the department said in a press release Thursday afternoon on social media.

“Beginning Saturday, October 7, 2023, in response to the attack on Israel, the Salt Lake City Police Department started enhanced patrols at the three Jewish centers in the city.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department is also taking steps to help ensure the safety and security of the Muslim people and their community centers in the city.”

The department stressed the extra steps are not in response to any known threat. “The increase of officers patrolling at and around our city’s Jewish and Muslim centers serves to help deter any criminal activity and to help reassure the community of their safety.”

The department said is has remained in regular contact with the city’s Jewish and Muslim leaders to provide them updates and information about security and crime prevention.

Additionally, police said, the department’s Intelligence Center (SLIC) continues to work with state, regional, national, and federal law enforcement partners to “monitor the situation, safeguard potential targets, increase outreach, and enhance the department’s operational readiness.”

Community members are encouraged to maintain a heightened awareness of their surroundings, police said., and to report anything out of the ordinary or a potential threat by calling 911.

“Violence and hate of any type are not tolerated in Salt Lake City.”