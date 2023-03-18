SLCPD hiring mental health counselors

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Mar. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is looking to hire more mental health workers to serve alongside officers on calls and afterwards.

The department is inviting all manner of counseling professionals — licensed clinical social workers, clinical mental health counselors, certified social workers, and more, to apply, according to a post Wednesday on Facebook.

“In this role you must be willing to work closely with the entire team of the Salt Lake City Police Department, engage with external service providers on a regular basis and have the ability and skills necessary to work with the general public in a positive, friendly, and professional manner,” reads the job posting on the city website.

Typical duties would include responding to 911 calls related to suicide, substance use, mental illness, homelessness — “riding with officers to assist in co-responder model serving those in crisis and working with top utilizers of 911 services.”

Follow-up work with 911 call subjects would involve counseling, therapy, assessments, consultation, support and referral plus “debriefing responders following traumatic incidents as requested by the department.”