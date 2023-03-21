SLCPD holding a gun buy-back Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Mar. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — With the note “No questions asked,” the Salt Lake City Police Department will host a gun buy-back Saturday.

In cooperation with the Salt Lake City Police Foundation, the program will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Public Safety Building, 475 South 300 East, according to an SLCPD announcement Monday. This will be a first-come, first-served opportunity with a limit of approximately 150 gift cards available and offered in trade.

People will be able to turn in their firearms and receive a $50 gift card — a $100 gift card for assault-style weapons, similar to AK-47, AR-15 and SKS models.

The SLCPD will maintain the ultimate determination on the eligibility for a $100 gift card. No more than one gift card will be provided per person, no matter how many firearms are turned in.

No identification is needed and no questions about the firearms being turned in will be asked.

Gun locks, donated by Intermountain Health, will also be available to anyone interested. More information is available here: http://www.slcpd.com/gunbuyback/.

Community members interested in taking part in this opportunity should access Blair Street using 400 South and turning right onto Blair Street. All vehicle traffic will exit to the west on 500 South. The event will run until 2 p.m., even if gift cards run out.

Anyone bringing a firearm to this event should do the following:

• Have the firearm unloaded.

• Have the firearm stored inside a safe storage container, such as a gunlock box and away from the driver or another occupant.

• Communicate with officers on-scene. If you’re not sure if the gun is loaded/unloaded. Tell officers that and tell them where the gun is.

• Comply with officers. The process may take longer for some people if they have more than one firearm, ammunition or if the gun needs to be secured by officers.

• Maintain patience and safety at all times. Never exit your vehicle with your gun unless you are specifically directed to do so by an officer.

The Salt Lake City Police Department will not be able to coordinate interviews with people turning in any firearms. If a community member is not able to attend this event but still wants to turn in their firearm without collecting a gift card, they should call 801-799-3000.The gift cards available for this event were graciously supplied from the Salt Lake City Police Foundation.