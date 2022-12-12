SLCPD: Homeless man sleeping under I-15 ramp run over by SUV, critically injured

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A homeless man sleeping under an Interstate 15 off ramp was critically injured Monday when he was run over by the driver of an SUV looking for a place to park.

Dispatch was alerted at 5:53 a.m., and Salt Lake City Fire crews responded to the scene, under the I-15 off-ramp near 545 West 600 South.

“SLCFD found the man with critical injuries and immediately started providing life-saving aid,” a Salt Lake City Police statement says.

Gold Cross Ambulance transported the 38-year-old victim to the hospital. Doctors have upgraded the man’s condition to serious, but stable condition.

The driver of the mid-sized SUV remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, the police statement says.

“Due to the severity of the man’s injuries, the Crash Analysis Reconstruction (CAR) Team and Crime Lab are leading the investigation,” it says.

“Based on the preliminary information, detectives believe the driver, who works in the area and regularly parks under the off-ramp, drove onto the gravel under the viaduct and ran over the victim.”

Officers noted there is no lighting under the viaduct and at the time of the crash, it was still dark outside, the SLCPD statement says. The driver immediately called 9-1-1 after discovering what happened.

Gephardt Daily will have additional details as more information is released.