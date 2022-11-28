SLCPD: Hotel guest fails to pay bill, ends up in jail over financial cards, identity documents

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 25-year-old woman was booked into the Salt Lake County jail system Saturday on 16 potential felony charges after she allegedly ran up an $800 hotel bill and was unable to pay, but had multiple financial cards and identity documents in names other than her own.

Kassi Lynn Kelly was arrested for investigation of:

Five counts of unlawful acquisition of financial cards without consent, a third-degree felony

10 counts of possession of another’s identity documents, a third-degree felony

Identity fraud, value less than $5,000, a third-degree felony

Theft of services, a class A misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

“AP (accused person) was an occupant in a hotel room. AP at check out did not have the means to pay for the hotel room,” says an arrest document filed by an officer of the Salt Lake City Police Department. “AP did not pay for room. Room charges with room service equaled over $800.”

Police inventoried Kelly’s property and found the following items in the names of other people, including:

At least three driver’s licenses

At least four Social Security cards

At least four forged checks

At least five transactions on financial cards of others

A death certificate

Two birth certificates

Multiple tax documents, paystubs and photocopies of a passport

Kelly “admitted post Miranda to not knowing of any of the names on the above mentioned. AP admitted post Miranda to having no legal reason to have possession of above mentioned,” the SLCPD statement says.

“Video surveillance shows AP attempting to use a temporary drivers license to check into the hotel. That temporary drivers license was located inside AP’s personal property.

AP had a drug pipe in her possession that AP said post Miranda is used for smoking meth.”

Kelly was ordered held without bail.