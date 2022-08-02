SLCPD identifies man struck, killed Sunday in hit and run

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has identified the man who died Sunday on scene of a hit-and-run accident.

The victim was 59-year-old Kerry Brown, says an SLCPD statement issued Tuesday. “The investigation remains ongoing. No other information is available for release,” it added.

On Monday, police asked the public to help them find the vehicle believed involved, a gold-colored GMC Suburban or Yukon.

The accident

The investigation began at 11:04 p.m. Sunday, an earlier SLCPD statement says. Officers were dispatched to the area of 1300 S. Major St.

Paramedics and officers quickly reached the victim and began life-saving efforts, but the victim died at the scene.

Officers learned of the gold-colored SUV, but the year of manufacture is unknown. The SUV likely would have significant front-end damage as a result of the accident, police information noted.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives believe the man was crossing the street in a dimly lit area, not in a crosswalk, before being hit by the SUV,” the SLCPD statement says.

The Crash Analysis Reconstruction (CAR) Team and SLCPD Crime Lab technicians responded to the scene. Detectives with the CAR Team are also determining whether multiple cars struck the man in the roadway, the police statement says.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case 22-146198.