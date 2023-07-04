SLCPD identifies suspect wanted for homicide after ‘intentional’ car collision with man on scooter

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking the public for tips to help locate 53-year-old Robert Boyatt, considered a suspect in the Monday collision death of a 61-year-old man killed when a car hit the scooter he was riding.

The man killed was Victor Hershberge, the SLCPD announced earlier today, July 4.

“On Tuesday, July 4, 2023, patrol officers and detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Homicide Squad safely located the car used in this alleged homicide,” the SLCPD Public Relations Department said in a news release sharing Boyatt’s photo.

“Detectives have determined Hershberge and Boyatt knew each other. Detectives do not believe this was a random incident.”

A community member reported the car because it looked “suspicious,” SLCPD public relations spokesman Brent Weisberg said at a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

A witness told police the car was headed in the same direction as Hershberge, and made a U-turn before striking the victim near 1020 W. 1000 North, in the city’s Rose Park neighborhood. Hershberge died at the scene.

Salt Lake City police investigators on the scene of a fatal hit and run crash early Monday morning near 1000 N Topaz Drive Photo SLCPD PR Unit

“Based on the preliminary information, detectives believe Boyatt intentionally hit Hershberge and left the scene without stopping or rendering first aid.”

Boyatt is described as standing 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, having blue eyes and being bald.

“Boyatt should be considered dangerous,” the police statement says. “Anyone who knows his location or who sees him should avoid contact and immediately call 9-1-1.”

People with information also can call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23-144525.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as the case develops.