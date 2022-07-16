SLCPD IDs victims in Thursday’s fatal crashes

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified the two men killed in two crashes Thursday afternoon barely two hours apart.

Joseph Filippi, 65, suffered fatal injuries after he crashed the moped he was riding into a stopped car in downtown Salt Lake City.

The crash occurred about 4:30 p.m. near 555 E. 400 South, where a car was stopped and blocking the sidewalk while waiting to turn left onto 400 South from a nearby business, Salt Lake City police said in a news release.

“Based on the preliminary information, detectives believe the driver of the moped crashed into the car while traveling westbound on the sidewalk on 400 South,” the release states.

Responding officers and paramedics performed life-saving efforts upon their arrival, but the man died at the scene, police said.

Norman Brent Stevenson, 70, was alone in his car when he was killed in a single-vehicle accident north of the Salt Lake International Airport.

The accident happened at about 2 p.m. area of 3950 W. 2100 North.

The car was westbound, Detective Michael Ruff, Salt Lake City Police, told Gephardt Daily.

“The vehicle left the roadway struck a concrete barrier, and rolled several times,” Ruff said. “The single occupant of the vehicle, the male driver, did die on scene from his injuries.