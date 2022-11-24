SLCPD investigates 2 accidents Wednesday morning

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — With low temperatures and a dusting of snow on the roadways, Salt Lake City Police reported they were already on the scene of two crashes before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

“We are investigating two crashes — one involving one of our police cars on the 400 South viaduct,” says a SLCPD tweet issued at 7:42 a.m.

“Gold Cross ambulance transported one driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

The SLCPD shared no additional details. Gephardt Daily will have additional information as it is released.