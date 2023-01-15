SLCPD investigates 2 hit-and-run incidents, 1 fatal

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Salt Lake City investigated two hit-and-run incidents early Sunday, one of which killed the man who was struck, and one that sent two teens to the hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation into the fatal hit and run, near Trolley Square in the Central City neighborhood, started at 1:43 a.m.

“SLC911 got information about a person on the ground on 700 East near 500 South. The victim, a 31-year-old man, died on scene,” an SLCPD news release says.

“The preliminary investigation shows a dark-colored truck moving southbound on 700 East hit the man in a crosswalk. The driver of the truck did not stop. Based on evidence at the scene, detectives are looking for a smaller, dark-colored Chevy truck with front-end damage.”

The victim’s name is not being released at this time, the statement says.

Second incident

The second investigation started at 4:48 a.m. Sunday after dispatch was alerted to “two people down on the ground near 1300 S. West Temple, in the Ballpark neighborhood of Salt Lake City. An off-duty SLCPD lieutenant happened to be in the area and immediately responded.”

Firefighters with the Salt Lake City Fire Department told SLCPD that, based on the injuries, the two people injured had likely been hit and dragged by a vehicle, the statement says.

“Additional SLCPD officers responded to the scene. Paramedics transported a 13-year-old and 14-year-old to a hospital. Both had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“The preliminary investigation shows the teens were in a crosswalk when a dark-colored truck driving westbound on 1300 South hit the two teens. The driver of the truck did not stop. Officers found additional evidence from the crash near 245 W. 1300 South.”

“Although the description to both trucks are similar, at this point, detectives do not believe the two cases are related. However, detectives are continuing to investigate both crashes and are reviewing surveillance video.”

No arrests have been made in either case, the SLCPD press release said.

“I am very concerned about what is happening on our roadways,” Chief Mike Brown, SLCPD, said in the prepared statement. “Since Friday, four people have been hurt in our city while crossing the street. And sadly, overnight, a man died when a truck hit him and left him in the street. This is unacceptable.

“Every day our officers are out talking about and enforcing traffic safety laws,” the statement says. “No matter how you use our roadways, there must be individual responsibility and a personal commitment to safe driving and safe use of our roads.”