SLCPD investigates possible hate crime in Ballpark neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for help identifying the person or people responsible for stealing multiple Pride flags.

The investigation started at 2:38 am Monday when officers responded to the area of 1450 S. Main St. in the Ballpark Neighborhood. Multiple residents reported their Pride flags stolen. One homeowner reported a broken fence as well. The homeowner told police she had a Pride flag hanging on her property, says a news release issued by the SLCPD.

This case is being investigated as a potential hate crime.

Officers believe the thefts and criminal mischief happened overnight Sunday into Monday. The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking neighbors to check home security or doorbell cameras to see if they captured the suspect.

Anyone with information about the situation, who has not yet talked with an officer, is asked to call 801-799-3000.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department recognizes our responsibility to investigate hate crimes thoroughly and impartially to hold offenders accountable and ensure justice for survivors,” the police news release says. “The Salt Lake City Police Department educates its officers and works with our community to recognize, and condemn, hate crimes and works to prevent them from occurring in the future.

“The effects of a hate crime can be devastating and long-lasting for both the individual victim and the larger community.”

If you are the survivor of a hate crime or witness a hate crime, it is important to report it to the appropriate authorities so the case can be investigated, and support and resources offered, the SLCPD statement says.

• Call 9-1-1: If the crime is in-progress or there is an immediate threat to the safety of yourself or others.

• File a police report by calling 801-799-3000 and asking to speak with an officer about filing a hate crime report.

• Request assistance from an SLCPD Victim Advocate. You can call 801-799-3000 and ask to speak with a victim advocate or call 801-580-7969 24/7.