SLCPD investigates report of drugging, sexual assault at U of U fraternity

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are investigating after a report Thursday night that a victim was drugged and sexually assaulted at the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity house near the University of Utah.

The report came in at 10:30 p.m., SLCPD Sgt. Mark Wian told Gephardt Daily.

Officers “spoke with someone who had reported that they had gone to a fraternity house located at 1400 East 100 South with some friends,” Wian said.

“I guess at some point in the night, they (the victim) started feeling a little sick and nauseated almost as if they may have been drugged. So they went to the hospital and further reported that they were sexually assaulted.”

Wian declined to confirm the gender of the victim. He said police are awaiting lab and toxicology reports, so cannot yet confirm the victim was drugged.

“This case has been assigned to detectives with our Special Victims Unit, who specialize in these sorts of investigations.

“We also have the person in contact with our victim advocates, who are providing survivor-centered and trauma-informed services and resources.”

Wian declined to say if the victim suffered physical injuries, citing the need to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Wian asked anyone who has information on the incident to call police. The number is 801-799-3000.

U of U response