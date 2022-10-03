SLCPD investigates report of drugging, sexual assault at U of U fraternity

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are investigating after a report Thursday night that a victim was drugged and sexually assaulted at the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity house near the University of Utah.
The report came in at 10:30 p.m., SLCPD Sgt. Mark Wian told Gephardt Daily.
Officers “spoke with someone who had reported that they had gone to a fraternity house located at 1400 East 100 South with some friends,” Wian said.
“I guess at some point in the night, they (the victim) started feeling a little sick and nauseated almost as if they may have been drugged. So they went to the hospital and further reported that they were sexually assaulted.”
Wian declined to confirm the gender of the victim. He said police are awaiting lab and toxicology reports, so cannot yet confirm the victim was drugged.
“This case has been assigned to detectives with our Special Victims Unit, who specialize in these sorts of investigations.
“We also have the person in contact with our victim advocates, who are providing survivor-centered and trauma-informed services and resources.”
Wian declined to say if the victim suffered physical injuries, citing the need to protect the integrity of the investigation.
Wian asked anyone who has information on the incident to call police. The number is 801-799-3000.
U of U response
The University of Utah said it sent an alert Monday to all students, and faculty and staff members. It also released a statement.
“Student Affairs, the University Public Safety Department, and the Office of Equal Opportunity are working with the victim-survivor in this case,” it says in part.
“The Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life and the Office of the Dean of Students are currently in communication with the men of Pi Kappa Alpha and their national organization. The leaders of the fraternity chapter are complying and working with the university to respond to the incident.”
Jason Ramirez, Dean of Students, said “The university’s focus remains creating a safe environment for all students and holding those accountable who infringe and violate the safety of others. In the interest of safety, all social events will be suspended for Pi Kappa Alpha until further notice.”
The U statement asked that “all members of the campus community with respect and kindness — including the 130 members of the fraternity chapter in this case and the 1,800 members of Fraternity and Sorority Life organizations.
“Any retaliatory harassment, vandalism or violence against the members of Pi Kappa Alpha or the Greek Community will not be tolerated.”