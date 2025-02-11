SLCPD investigating fatal car crash in East Central neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 11, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Salt Lake City are investigating a fatal car crash early Tuesday morning in the city’s East Central neighborhood.

The Salt Lake City Police investigation started at 3:29 a.m. when dispatch received multiple calls from people reporting hearing a crash or explosion near 1328 East and 600 South.

“While officers and the Salt Lake City Fire Department responded, additional reports from community members indicated that a car had crashed into a gate and was beginning to catch fire, with a person possibly trapped inside,” an SLCPD news release says.

“Salt Lake City firefighters extinguished the car fire and found a person dead inside.

“There are no other reported injuries associated to the crash. Based on the preliminary investigation, the driver of the car crashed into the gate of the Mount Olivet cemetery. The cause of the crash is under investigation.”

This crash marks the first traffic-related fatality in Salt Lake City for 2025.