SLCPD investigating hate crime at local beauty salon

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating the burglary and vandalism of a local beauty salon as a hate crime.

According to a prepared statement by the SLCPD PR Unit, the investigation started at 2:47 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7, when a community member witnessed a burglary occurring at a business located at 315 W. 600 South.

Investigators found evidence revealing the suspect entered the salon by breaking out the front glass door, police said. “Once inside, the suspect caused significant damage to the business. The damage also included a hate-fueled phrase sprayed onto the salon’s wall in black paint.”

The total damage is estimated at approximately $15,000, the SLCPD PR Unit statement said.

The suspect left the area with two other men, but a description of the trio was too vague to be released.

“Officers spoke with the business owner but have not been able to determine the specific motive or identify any one involved,” police said.

“Due to the hate-speech used in furtherance of the burglary and criminal mischief, this case is being investigated as a hate crime.”

Detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department are asking for anyone with information on this case to contact 801-799-3000 and reference case 23-274253.