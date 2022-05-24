SLCPD investigating hit-and-run; victim critically injured

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run collision that left a man critically injured.

The investigation started at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 4400 West and California Avenue.

“Based on the preliminary information, two drivers who are known to each other, got into an argument which led to one driver chasing the other in their vehicles,” a police statement says.

“Ultimately, a crash occurred between the two vehicles – a truck and a car. The truck’s impact pushed the car head-on into an oncoming uninvolved car.”

The critically injured man, in his 50s, was from the uninvolved car. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, the police statement says.

The driver of the truck left the area. Detectives and patrol officers are working to locate the truck driver, the police statement says.

The Crash Analysis Reconstruction (CAR) Team and SLCPD Crime Lab technicians responded to the scene to document the scene in order to complete speed analysis, vehicle dynamics, occupant kinematics, scene photography, surveying equipment, crash scene mapping, evidence collection and computer aided drawing programs.

The CAR Team includes law enforcement from the Salt Lake City Police Department and several other Salt Lake Valley law enforcement agencies.