SLCPD investigating suspicious death of man, 43

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a suspicious death.

The victim was a 43-year-old man.

The investigation began at 9:37 p.m. Monday when an SLCPD officer responded to the area of 247 W. 1700 South to assist paramedics on a medical call. The victim died on scene.

“When officers arrived on scene, they determined the death to be suspicious in nature,” says a Salt Lake City Police statement issued Tuesday. “Detectives assigned to the SLCPD Homicide Squad and SLCPD Crime Lab responded…

“An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of the victim’s death. This death has not been ruled as a homicide.”

No additional details will be released immediately “due to the need to protect the integrity of the investigation,” the statement says, adding there is no known risk to the community in the case.