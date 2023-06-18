SLCPD issues Silver Alert for endangered man

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 73-year-old man named Dan Anderson.

The missing man lives with a cognitive disability, according to a notice from the Salt Lake City Police Department. Anderson stands 5 feet 7 inches, and has a slim build. He usually walks with a cane, the Silver Alert says.

Anderson was last seen on Friday, and was wearing a dark blue T-shirt, brown loafers, gray pants and a baseball hat. He may visit downtown near the Grand America, the Silver Alert says. He may also be driving a 2012 Chevy Aveo, red, with Florida plate number Z83 IXX.

Please call 9-1-1 with any information about Anderson’s location.