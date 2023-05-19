SLCPD looking for teen missing possibly four days

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police seek the public’s assistance locating a missing young woman.

“We need help finding missing Natalee Kramer, 16,” Salt Lake City Police said in a Thursday afternoon post on social media.

“She is 5’2”, 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

“She was seen near 9th East and South Temple on May 14 wearing a black shirt, purple and green shorts, and white shoes.

“She is considered at-risk without her medications.”

Anyone with information should call 801-799-3000.