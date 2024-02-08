SLCPD makes 3rd arrest in Jan. 14 fatal shooting in Central City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 8, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have arrested a third person in connection with a fatal shooting in the Central City community last month.

Isidore Junior Barrera, 20, was arrested Wednesday after police say he and two other people shot and killed Gabriel Vigil, 18, on Jan. 14 near 350 East and 800 South.

Barrera was arrested for investigation of 20 counts of second-degree felony discharge of a firearm in the direction of a person. He is being held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail.

Officers responded at 2:37 a.m. that Sunday and arrived to find Vigil on the ground with at least one gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police also found gunfire damage to a house, fence and multiple parked cars in the area. A gun also was discovered during a search of the neighborhood, police said.

Police say Berrera, Vigil and two other people fired shots during the early morning shooting.

One of the accused shooters is 16 years old and was arrested Feb. 2.

Tommi Gallegos, 23, was arrested Jan. 14 after police say she obstructed the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 801-799-3000 or submit an anonymous tip using the City Protect App.