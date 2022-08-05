SLCPD makes arrest after overnight shooting at Gateway Inn on West North Temple

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting at the Gateway Inn.

Police and paramedics were dispatched about 1:12 a.m. Friday to 819 W. North Temple St. When officers arrived they “located the victim on the ground bleeding from his stomach.”

Police performed first aid and a Gold Cross ambulance crew transported the victim to Intermountain Medical Center in critical condition. He has since been upgraded to serious condition, a SLCPD press release indicated.

“During the investigation, a SLCPD sergeant saw a car leaving the Gateway Inn and conducted a traffic stop,” police said.

According to SLCPD, “Officers learned the passenger, Anthony Griffin, was the alleged shooter.”

During a search, “… officers found a handgun in the shoulder bag Griffin had in his possession. Officers later determined the gun to be stolen.”

Police also said they located more than nine grams of cocaine and a large amount of cash during their investigation.

Griffin was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail “on one count of Felony Discharge of a Firearm, Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by a Restricted Person and Distributing/Offering/Arranging Distribution of a Controlled Substance,” police said.