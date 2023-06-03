SLCPD makes arrest after shots fired over officers’ heads in downtown club district

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating after bullets were shot over the heads of several officers.

A statement from the SLCPD says the investigation started at 3:33 a.m. Saturday morning when officers with the Central Bike Squad were patrolling a parking lot near 60 W. Market St., in the city’s downtown club area.

“The officers heard a volley of gunshots. Several of the rounds flew over the officers’ heads. At least one of the rounds hit a sign above the officers,” the police statement says. “The officers called for immediate back-up, which resulted in a city-wide response because it was initially unclear where the shooter was and who or what they were shooting at.”

Photo Gephardt DailyMonico GarzaSLCScanner

Officers released a description of the suspected shooter, and patrol officers found someone matching that description.

“Officers attempted to take that person into custody, but he ran from officers near the Wells Fargo building,” the police statement says. Officers were able to take that person, identified as 19-year-old Ahmednasir Mohammed Abdi, into custody.

Abdi now faces charges of:

Two counts of false personal info with intent to impersonate another actual person, a class A misdemeanor

Failure to stop at command of law officer, a class A misdemeanor

Unlawful for minor to consume alcohol, a class B misdemeanor

Abdi’s bail was set at $100.

No shooting victims have been found, the police statement says. Officers did find damage to the Orrin G. Hatch federal courthouse.

A bullet impact site at the Orrin G Hatch federal courthouse Photo SLCPD

“The Salt Lake City Police Department will continue to have enhanced patrols this, and future weekends, in the downtown area to help ensure community safety,” the SLCPD statement says.