SLCPD makes arrest for attempted aggravated murder

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police on Thursday arrested a man accused of nearly beating to death a victim engaged to the suspect’s mother.

Investigation started at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, when police were summoned to a domestic disturbance involving a weapon at a home near Liberty Park, Salt Lake City police said in an 8 p.m. news release.

Arriving officers found a 65-year-old man covered in blood and immediately performed life-saving measures until Salt Lake City Fire Department paramedics arrived.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital with what at the time were life-threatening injuries, according to the post on social media. Currently, the man is in stable condition.

“Officers learned the suspect, identified as Brent Haggard, came to the house, and started attacking his future stepfather,” police said. Haggard fled in a car before officers arrived.

By Wednesday, July 5, 2023, detectives learned the Great Falls Police Department found Haggard in Great Falls, Montana. Detectives began the work of getting Haggard returned to Utah.

Officers with SLCPD’s domestic violence squad Thursday booked Haggard into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count each of attempted aggravated murder, aggravated burglary and aggravated assault.