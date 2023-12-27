SLCPD: Man arrested after aggravated robbery of 2 gas stations

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department have arrested a 33-year-old man who allegedly robbed two gas stations Tuesday.

At 6:52 p.m. Tuesday, SLCPD was alerted to an armed robbery near 300 West 2100 South.

Officers learned the suspect walked into the gas station/convenience store, put a note on the counter, said he had a gun, and demanded money from the cash register.

Jason Todd Blanton “was seen on video going into a gas station and placing a note on the counter that said he had a gun and to give him all the money in the register,” his affidavit says. Blanton “took the money and left the scene.”

At 8:19 p.m., officers received information about a second robbery that had just occurred near 400 West and 500 South. Officers determined the suspect involved in the second robbery was also responsible for the earlier case.

Blanton was located nearby, in the area of 300 S. Main St., arrest documents say. Arrest documents say he “was wearing the same clothes that were shown in the video footage,” court documents say. Blanton “also had a notepad on his person along with a large amount of cash. (Blanton) threatened to use a dangerous weapon while intentionally using fear to commit theft.”

Officers “also located a small amount a marijuana in his wallet, which (Blanton) admitted to possessing, Post Miranda,” his probable cause statement says.

Blanton was arrested for investigation of:

Two counts of aggravated robbery., a first degree felony

Possession of a controlled substance, marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor

He was booked into the Salt Lake County jail system, to be held on $25,000 bail. As of Wednesday afternoon, Blanton remained incarcerated.