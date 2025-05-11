SLCPD: Man arrested after alleged fatal hit-and-run now facing automobile homicide investigation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 11, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A man arrested after a fatal hit-and-run incident on May 2 is now being investigated for automobile homicide.

Steven Ray Weathers, 61, is now being investigated for that second-degree felony, along with failure to remain at an accident involving death, listed as a third-degree felony, and driving on a denied license, a class C misdemeanor.

An affidavit filed by an officer of the Salt Lake City Police Department says that at 1:15 a.m. that Friday, a man was found in the roadway at 400 South and 200 East.

“Medical responded and (the) victim was determined to be deceased.

“Upon review of a video camera that captures a portion of the intersection, it was determined that the victim was struck by a Jeep Cherokee with several identifiable characteristics.”

When medical personnel were leaving the area, they spotted the vehicle parked in a parking lot at 620 East and 400 South, four blocks away from the scene of the crash.

Salt Lake City police investigators at the scene of a fatal hit and run crash involving a pedestrian near 400 South and 200 East in downtown Salt Lake City early Friday May 2 2025

“After discarding a can of beer from the driver’s window, the driver attempted to leave but was stopped by medical/fire personnel. Officers arrived shortly thereafter to take the suspect into custody.

“The driver smelled of alcohol as well as had the odor of alcohol on his breath. He needed help to stand on his own when officers were taking him into custody. When asked about his name, his speech was slurred, as well as responding to other questions. His eyes appeared bloodshot and glassy. And his movements and demeanor was lethargic and delayed.”

Post Miranda, Weathers agreed to answer questions, the arrest document says.

SLCPD officers investigate a May 2 hit and run incident Photo Gephardt Daily Samuel Price

Weathers allegedly said “he had been driving the Jeep for over an hour and that he was the only one in the jeep during that time. It was during that window of time that the crash occurred.”

The Jeep appeared to match the one in the crash video, “including the fresh damage to the front right of the vehicle where the pedestrian was struck,” the arrest document says.

“The damage included a bent bumper and shattered lens of the right headlight. Matching pieces of which were located at the scene of the crash. Upon exterior inspection of the vehicle a multi pack of beer was located inside the Jeep, with several of the cans missing. In the center cup holder next to the driver’s seat was an opened can of beer matching the brand of the open case.”

SLCPD officers investigate a May 2 hit and run incident Photo Gephardt Daily Samuel Price

Due to his apparent intoxicated state, Weathers “was not able to safely perform the field sobriety tests to gain probable cause for a breathalyzer test, and a warrant was obtained to secure a sample of blood for testing.”

Weathers was ordered held without bail, and remains incarcerated in the Salt Lake County jail system.