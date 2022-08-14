SLCPD: Man arrested after allegedly threatening couple with fake gun at Liberty Park

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 33-year-old man was arrested Saturday after Salt Lake City police were dispatch to Liberty Park on a call of a man with a weapon.

“Information in the dispatch notes indicated that AP (arrested person) brandished a gun at a victim and that AP stashed the gun behind a camo tarp near the restrooms,” says a probable cause statement filed in the arrest of Jesse Dean Erichsen.

“Other officers arrived on scene and took AP into custody. Victim’s told me that AP had a black firearm in his right hand down by his side not in a holster. Victim stated that while AP was holding the gun he said ‘I will shoot you.’ Victim stated his wife walked over to him, and AP said he will shoot both of them.”

Post Miranda

After being read his Miranda Rights, the suspect denied having a gun, the affidavit says, “but said one of his friends that were there with him prior to police arrival might have the gun.”

Erichsen gave police consent to search his belongings and items behind the camo tarp, the police statement says.

“Officers located a black duffle bag that was behind the camo tarp that was described by the victim that had a black pellet handgun inside of it. The black pellet gun looked like a real firearm.”

The victim identified Erichsen as the man who had brandished a gun and threatened to fatally shoot him and his wife, the probable cause statement says.

No injuries were reported, and no BBs were fired, says a public statement released by the SLCPD.

Erichsen was booked into the Salt Lake County jail suspicion of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor. Bail was set at $2,500.