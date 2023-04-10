SLCPD: Man arrested after burglaries in Rose Park office complex

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — On Monday morning, officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department booked a 39-year-old man into jail on suspicion of burglarizing three offices and trying to break into two others.

The investigation started at 11 p.m. on Sunday when dispatch took a call about an alarm going off at a large office complex at 669 S. West Temple St. While responding, dispatchers got additional alarm triggers inside the building.

As officers searched the area, they could hear sounds of glass falling from within the complex. Officers found suspect Adam Thompson walking away and took him into custody after a brief foot chase

After reviewing surveillance footage, officers confirmed Thompson broke into three office spaces and caused significant damage while attempting to break into two others.

One of the establishments Thompson is accused of breaking into is a church.

Officers recovered a computer, microphones, earbuds, mail from the church, a slim guitar which valued at more than $5,000. The total amount of damage is still being compiled. This case will be forwarded to the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Property Crime Unit for follow up. Additional charges could be considered.

Officers booked Thompson into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on suspicion of:

Five counts of burglary as a third-degree felony

Two counts of burglary as a class A misdemeanor

Three counts of criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor

Thompson was ordered to be held without bail in the Salt Lake County Jail system.