SLCPD: Man arrested after threatening clerk, ignoring officers, barricading himself in apartment complex

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police patrol and SWAT officers worked together Friday to arrest a man who had barricaded himself inside his apartment after allegedly threatening to kill a worker at a convenience store.

A news release issued Saturday by the SLCPD says the incident began at 10:15 p.m. Friday, when officers near the scene learned a man had entered a convenience store near 100 South and 300 East.

“Officers learned the suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Jean Ahishakiye, entered a convenience store, grabbed a beer, and underpaid,” the police statement says. “The store employee asked Ahishakiye to leave. Ahishakiye complied but then returned a short time later with a large knife and threatened to kill the worker.

Ahishakiye left the store and started walking away.

“Officers attempted to stop Ahishakiye, but he ignored their commands while holding the knife. An officer used a Taser, but it did not stop Ahishakiye,” the news release says.

The suspect allegedly continued to ignore officer commands, and walked into an apartment complex at 326 E. 100 South. Additional officers responded to help lock down the area. A witness reported seeing Ahishakiye go inside an apartment unit. Officers tried to contact Ahishakiye, but he didn’t respond, the SLCPD statement says.

SWAT Team members and a negotiator responded to the scene. After a search warrant was obtained, SWAT officers entered the apartment and found Ahishakiye sleeping on the floor.

Officers safely took Ahishakiye into custody without further incident. Once medically cleared, officers booked Ahishakiye into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on suspicion of: