SLCPD: Man arrested after truck crashes into 2 cars, through fence

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 31, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was arrested early Sunday morning after Salt Lake City police say he crashed his pickup truck into two parked cars, through a fence and into a yard in the Glendale neighborhood.

The incident started at 5:47 a.m. in the area of 1152 S. 900 West.

“Officers believe the driver, identified as Jose Ignacio Ramirez Morales, crashed into a parked Acura while driving southbound on 900 West. The crash pushed the Acura into a neighbor’s yard,” says a statement issued by the Salt Lake City Police public relations department.

“Ramirez-Morales turned around in the middle of the road and started driving northbound when he crashed into a parked SUV. A neighbor heard the initial crash, got into his car, and started following Ramirez Morales who continued driving northbound. Ramirez-Morales crashed through a fence and landed in a neighbor’s yard a few feet from the second crash.”

The SLCPD PR statement says Ramirez-Morales is believed to have exited the pickup and run away.

“Two officers spotted Ramirez Morales in a yard and started chasing after him,” the police PR statement says. “Ramirez Morales refused to stop and resisted arrest. Officers safely took him into custody.”

After arresting Ramirez Morales, officers learned Ramirez Morales’ had a suspended driver’s license, the police statement says, adding that officers also found evidence of alcohol inside his vehicle.

Photo Salt Lake City Police

The two parked cars hit were unoccupied at the time of the crash.

The SLCPD PR statement says Ramirez Morales was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro jail investigation of multiple charges. Jail records show the alleged offences as:

Failure to stop at command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

Interference with an arrested officer, a class B misdemeanor

Failure to comply with duties of vehicle accident with property damage, a class B misdemeanor

Alcohol restricted driver, a class B misdemeanor

Interlock restricted driver operating vehicle without interlocking system, a class B misdemeanor

Open container/drinking alcohol in vehicle, a class C misdemeanor

Driving on suspended or revoked license, a class C misdemeanor

An official police report is not yet available through the online court system.