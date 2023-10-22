SLCPD: Man arrested for alleged possession of illegal drugs, weapons outside convenience store

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police made a trespassing arrest last week and were told by the man taken into custody that he had swallowed fentanyl.

The man, 31-year-old Milo Salters, was taken to the hospital and found to have no evidence of recent fentanyl use. But he was found to have misdemeanor warrants and had illegal drugs, paraphernalia and weapons in his possession, along with bank cards that did not belong to him, his affidavit says.

“I observed (Salters) sitting on the far east side of the 7-Eleven that has city-posted no trespassing signs posted on the building,” says the statement, filed by an officer of the Salt Lake City Police Department. I observed (Salters) make no attempt to go inside the store or leave the premises.”

After the officer found the misdemeanor warrants, he cuffed Salters and searched him and his property. The officer found “a Ruger 357 Mag

handgun, brass knuckles, 8 blue m30 fentanyl pills, THC cartridge with marijuana, two different checks that did not have his name on him, two debit cards that did not have his name on it, multiple burnt tin foil with one piece having two intact blue fentanyl pills that had not been fully burnt but partially burnt, multiple pipes with burnt residue inside.”

“The AP began getting extremely nervous by his legs being visibly shaking, hands shaking, continued to look around in quick motions, had auditory disassociation when getting asked questions,” the affidavit continues.

Salters “stated that he recently consumed fentanyl pills but was unable to say how many and was not showing any common symptoms of fentanyl use. I called for medical due to alleging consuming fentanyl and was transported to St. Mark’s hospital were his blood work and vitals came back normal and showed no signs of recent fentanyl.”

Salters was booked into the Salt Lake County jail for investigation of:

Reporting a false emergency regarding injury or death, a third-degree felony

Two counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substances schedule I/II/analog, a class A misdemeanor

Possession of a controlled substances, marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Criminal trespass for recreational purpose, a class B misdemeanor

Charges will be determined by the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.

Salters was ordered to be held without bail.