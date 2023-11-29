SLCPD: Man arrested for drugs, possession of firearm by restricted person

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have arrested a 24-year-old man for alleged possession of a stolen firearm, illegal drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

The investigation started at 4 p.m. on Tuesday when Salt Lake City Police officers conducted a traffic stop at 50 E. 1300 South, in the city’s Ballpark neighborhood, on a car driven by Cassidy James Arrington.

During the investigation, officers determined Arrington had outstanding felony warrants. Officers placed Arrington into custody.

Officers found Arrington in possession of a stolen firearm, taken during a vehicle burglary, and methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Arrington is a category 1 restricted person and is prohibited from being in possession of a firearm.

Officers booked Arrington into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail for investigation of:

Theft of a firearm or operable vehicle, a second-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substance schedule I/II/analog, a class A misdemeanor

Possession of controlled substances marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

As always, charges will be determined by the County Attorney’s Office.

In connection with a May case, Arrington is being held for investigation of third-degree felony forgery and theft by deception, value $1,500 to $4,999.