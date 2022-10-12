SLCPD: Man charged after allegedly robbing restaurant customer, returning to punch victim

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested after police say he entered an eatery, stole a man’s phone, threw it back and left, then returned to punch his victim in the face.

Suspect Oscar Valdez, 28, faces initial charges of robbery, a second-degree felony; and assault with substantial bodily injury, a class A misdemeanor.

“While at a fast food restaurant, A/P (arrested person) approached the victim and demanded the victim give him his money and phone,” says a probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Salt Lake City Police Department following the Tuesday incident.

“A/P threatened to physically harm the victim if the victim did not comply with his commands. A/P forcefully took the victim’s phone from the victim’s hands. A/P was confronted by restaurant staff at which point he threw the phone back at the victim.”

The robber then left the restaurant.

“Shortly after leaving the restaurant, the A/P walked back into the restaurant and sucker-punched the victim in the mouth while the victim was eating his food. The victim fell from his seat onto the ground and temporarily lost consciousness. The assault caused the victim’s tooth to nearly fall out and the victim’s tooth is now loose. Victim’s lip was severely swollen from his tooth penetrating his lip due to the assault.”

The suspect “fled the scene on foot. A/P went to a nearby store and purchased a new pair of pants, which he put on in an attempt to change his physical appearance. A/P was

located in a nearby supermarket parking lot by police. The pants that A/P was originally wearing were located and booked into evidence. A/P was positively identified in a field identification by the victim.”

Valdez was booked into the Salt Lake County jail system with his bail set at $10,000. As of Wednesday afternoon, he remained incarcerated.