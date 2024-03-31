SLCPD: Man jailed after purposely flooding apartment, kicking police

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 21, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City man is being held without bail after he allegedly flooded his apartment, telling responding officers it was full of cocaine, and kicking them in the groin and elsewhere.

Salt Lake City police were called to the scene Saturday night and found the apartment purposely flooded, says the affidavit filed in the arrest of Jason Ryan Trinder, 20.

“SLCFD had cleared after shutting off the water,” Trinder’s affidavit says. “When I arrived the staff had stated that (Trinder) was starting the flood up again and told them he would not stop. They stated that the flood was bad enough the apartment on the 1st floor below the (Trinder’s) was flooding as well. They stated that a family that lived there had their ceiling bowing and buckling in on them.

“A plan was made to detain (Trinder) as he was a danger to others. As soon as other Officers and I attempted to effect his detention he kicked three of us. I was kicked in the groin along with another officer and another was kicked in the chest.”

After Trinder was cuffed, “he kicked an arriving assisting officer in the thigh,” the affidavit says. Trinder “stated that his apartment was full of cocaine and that is why he was causing all the damage.”

The apartment building operators estimated the damages as being “”thousands of dollars.”

Trinder was jailed for investigation of:

Property damage/loss valued at more than $5,000, a second-degree felony

Four counts of assault on a peace officer, a class A misdemeanor

Interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Trinder was ordered held without bail.