SLCPD: Man jailed after threat to ‘shoot up’ hospital

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was arrested Tuesday after Salt Lake City police say he threatened to shoot up a hospital.

“I was watching over an individual I had in custody at a hospital located at 1050 E. South Temple when I was asked by a doctor to assist in removing an individual from the premises,” says a statement filed by an SLCPD officer.

“I escorted the individual to the waiting area to allow them to use a phone and provided them a phone number for a local taxi company. I was notified by frightened hospital staff that the AP was in the lobby making threats to ‘shoot up the place’ and was telling people they needed to take cover.”

The officer confronted Daniel Laner Allen, 50, and he “refused to leave, at which point I began to forcefully escort (him) towards the doors.”

Allen engaged the officer in a physical struggle, the statement says.

The man “had to be thrown to the ground and restrained after using physical force to prevent themselves from leaving. (Allen) was eventually placed under arrest after a struggle.”

Allen was arrested at 10:49 p.m. for investigation of:

Felony commercial obstruction, a second-degree felony

Interfering with an officer, a class B misdemeanor

Criminal obstruction, a class B misdemeanor

He was booked into the Salt Lake County jail.