SLCPD: Man killed in downtown Salt Lake City hit-and-run crash; suspected driver found, ‘may have been impaired’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 2, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) – Salt Lake City police are investigating what they are calling a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian early Friday morning in downtown Salt Lake City.

According to a Friday morning statements posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, SLCPD said, “Around 1:15 a.m., a Gold Cross Ambulance found a man down at 400 South 200 East. Despite life-saving efforts, the man died.

“Evidence on scene suggests a car hit the man but the driver did stop.”

SLCPD also said UTA was “assisting by reviewing nearby cameras.”

In a second X post, SLCPD said, “While searching the area after the crash, officers found the suspected driver and car involved in a nearby grocery store parking lot. This remains an active hit and run investigation. Preliminary information suggests the driver may have been impaired at the time of the crash.”

SLCPD said it was expected 400 South 200 East would be closed for several hours during the investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.”