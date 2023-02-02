SLCPD: Man shot in Glendale neighborhood has died

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 35-year-old man has died after being shot on Wednesday, the Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed.

Police have identified the victim as Guthrie Serawop.

The investigation started at 6:34 p.m. Officers responded to the area of 1665 S. Riverside Drive and found Serawop “with a critical gunshot wound,” says a statement issued by SLCPD.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance took Serawop to the hospital where he later died.

“Officers searched the immediate and nearby neighborhoods looking for the shooter but did not find anyone,” the police statement says.

“Detectives believe this is an isolated incident. There does not appear to be any imminent danger to the community.”

Anyone with information on this case should call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23-22963.

This is the first homicide within Salt Lake City borders for 2023, the statement says.