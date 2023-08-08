SLCPD: Man thought to be sleeping on floor of parking garage struck, killed

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man detectives believed was sleeping on the floor against the door of a parking garage was struck Tuesday morning when the door opened and a vehicle entered.

The call came in at about 5:35 a.m., and officers responded to the area of 549 W. 200 South.

“Salt Lake City Fire Department paramedics found the man and took him to the hospital, where he later died,” says a news release issued by the Salt Lake City Police Public Relations Department.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives believe the man was on the ground sleeping against the parking garage door. When the garage door opened, the driver hit the man. There is no evidence to suggest this was an intentional crash. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.”

The Medical Examiner’s office will work to confirm the age and identity of the man, and to notify his next of kin, the news release says. This crash marks the 15th traffic-related fatality in Salt Lake City this year.