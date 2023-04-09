SLCPD: Man who allegedly tried to buy dealer’s vehicle with fake, stolen documents facing dozens of charges

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have arrested a man after he allegedly tried to purchase a vehicle valued at approximately $26,000 through fraud.

Tanner Mitton, 29, was charged Saturday with more than 60 offences in that case, including:

Possession of a controlled substances schedule I/II/analog, a first-degree felony

Two counts of identity fraud, value exceeds $5,000, a second-degree felony

Seven counts of producing or transferring any false identification document, a second-degree felony

Three counts of possess forgery/writing device, a third-degree felony

Six counts of failure to register as a sex offender, a third-degree felony

Possession of another’s identity documents, more than two and less than , a third-degree felony

Possession forgery/writing device, a third-degree felony

Unlawful use of financial transaction card, a third-degree felony

35 counts of sex offender and kidnap offender registry violating, a class A misdemeanor

Refuse to provide or false information, a class B misdemeanor

Interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

False info law enforcement/Govt agencies, a class B misdemeanor

Tamper with records, a class B misdemeanor

Two counts of falsify/alter government records, a class B misdemeanor

Officers responded to Jerry Seiner Chevorlet after a fraud investigation call came in.

“A/P (arrested party) had a total of seven falsified/forged Utah identification cards, which had A/P’s picture with other people’s names and birth dates, and appear to have been issued by a government entity,” say charging documents filed in Mitton’s case.

Salt Lake City police officers also say Mitton was a non-compliant sex offender, the statement says, and was charged for each month he failed to comply.

“In A/P’s backpack, which contained credit cards with A/P’s name on them, in addition to other personal effects, A/P was also in possession of nine driver’s licenses which did not belong to him (two of which had been reported

to SLCPD and had active case numbers for the victims having reported the IDs as stolen).

“A/P was also in possession of 17 credit cards that did not belong to him (one of which had an active SLCPD case number for the victim having reported these cards as stolen). A/P was also in possession of four falsified/forged checks with

other people’s names on them. A/P also had in his backpack two journals with multiple people’s bank account numbers and other identifying financial and personal information.”

Mitton was also found to possess a large amount or drug paraphernalia including a large amount of individual baggies (for repackaging) and a scale (used to weigh narcotics prior to sale).

“The A/P also had a crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine (FTP, 22 grams), marijuana (9.4 grams), THC oil (7 grams), edible marijuana gummies (10 grams) and a large amount of cash ($6,273.73). All of these items

together are consistent with the possession and distribution of controlled substances and illicit narcotics. A/P has at least two prior convictions for F1 distribution of controlled substances.”

The current offenses were committed while the suspect was on probation or parole, the statement added.

Mitton was ordered held without bail.