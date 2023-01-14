SLCPD searching for missing man; Alan Brown, age 84, vanished Thursday morning

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police Friday night issued an alert for an elderly man missing since early Thursday morning.

“We need your help locating Alan Brown, 84,” the Salt Lake City Police Department posted at 9 p.m. Friday, saying Brown was last seen Thursday morning near 400 S. Goshen Street.

“He may be driving a red, 1997 Ford Aspire, Utah plates 496 KHH. Please call (801)799-3000 or 911 if you know Alan’s whereabouts or see his car.”

At silveralert.utah.gov, posted at 9:24 p.m. Friday, Brown was listed as age 82 and described as 5-foot-10, 170 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes, last clothing unknown, but last seen at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at 451 S. Goshen Street.