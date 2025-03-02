SLCPD: Motorcyclist dead after collision with pickup

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 1, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a deadly collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck at 1700 South and State St.

Dispatch was alerted to the incident at 6:14 p.m. Saturday.

SLCPD officer Yaier Javaid told reporters at the scene responding officers and paramedics found the male motorcycle rider with critical injuries. He had been wearing a helmet, Javaid confirmed.

“Paramedics took that male to the hospital, where he died,” Javaid said.

“The other driver is cooperating with the investigation right now. As far as we can tell right now, there’s no evidence of any impairment.”

Javaid said the area would be closed for investigation for several hours and asked drivers to take alternate routes.

This crash marks the second traffic-related fatality in Salt Lake City for 2025, according to a news release issued by SLCPD.

Gephardt Daily will share additional information on this incident as it is released.