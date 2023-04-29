SLCPD nabs pair allegedly fleeing burglary scene

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police arrested two men who fled when officers approached after they were identified as possible suspects in an attempted burglary.

Investigation began at 4:21 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26, when a business owner near 430 North Wright Brothers Drive reported two men seen leaving the property through a hole in the fence , according to a Salt Lake City Police Department press release posted Friday on social media.

“Officers spotted the two men in the area who started to run when they saw police. The men initially ran together but then split up.” Officers chased and quickly took into custody one of the men after a brief struggle.

Finding heroin and a knife in his possession, according to SLCPD, he was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on charges of evading, obstruction of justice, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.

The other man was tracked down by a K-9 unit, found hiding in a nearby dumpster. according to the press release. Officers safely took him into custody.

In searching the man, officers recovered a knife. Like the other man arrested, he allegedly has a criminal history restricting him from possessing any dangerous weapons. Officers booked him into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on a charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.

Burglary charges were not included in their bookings, their alleged role in the Wright Brothers Drive attempted burglary two days ago apparently still under investigation.