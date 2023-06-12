SLCPD name suspect arrested after downtown shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have released the name of the suspect in an injury shooting Sunday in the downtown area.

A news release issued by the SLCPD says Johnny Cuevas, 30, has been charged on suspicion of:

One felony count of aggravated assault

Three felony counts of discharging a firearm

One felony count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person

One misdemeanor count of obstruction of justice

The victim was a 23-year-old man. He was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life threatening.

“The motive for this shooting is still under investigation, but officers do not believe it to be random,” the police statement says.

The investigation started at 5:56 p.m. Sunday when a community member called dispatch and gave the address of 100 South 300 East, and disconnected.

Dispatch called back several times before the person answered and said someone had fired a gun. Calls from other community members “provided crucial information about the shooting and Cuevas. While officers searched the area for any victims, suspects, and evidence, they learned a man arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the foot.

“Because of a community tip, officers quickly and safely detained Cuevas near the Main City Library. Officer also found and safely seized a firearm.”

Officers have also determined there are two crime scenes associated with this incident, the SLCPD statement says. The first is located at 105 South 300 East, which is where officers believe the suspect shot the victim. The second is located at 250 South 300 East, which is where officers believe Cuevas shot toward a second person as he fled the scene. That shooting did not injure the person.

The names of the victims are not being released.

Gephardt Daily will have more information on the case as details emerge.