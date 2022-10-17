SLCPD names victim shot, killed after argument over cigarette

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police officials have released the name of a man shot Tuesday after a fight about a cigarette.

“The 38-year-old victim in this case has died. He is identified as Nickolas Parks,” the statement says.

Police were notified of the shooting at 10:05 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Wasatch Inn, at 1416 S. State St., in Salt Lake City’s Ballpark neighborhood.

The shooting was after an argument over a cigarette, according to court documents filed in the arrest of suspected shooter Joseph Tracy Marquez, 60.

Also charged in the case is 71-year-old Thomas Leroy Glasker, who witnesses say handed Marquez the gun and gave him a ride away from the scene, according to court documents.

Parks was shot in the head, and was placed on life support, and was not expected to live, according to Marquez’s probable cause statement.

Marquez has been charged on suspicion of:

Murder (attempted), a first-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony

Purchase, transport, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Glasker has been charged on suspicion of:

Murder, a first-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony

Both men are being held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail system.