SLCPD: Officer observes wrong-way driver on Redwood Road; takes suspect into custody

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City Police officer witnesses a wrong-way crash Sunday morning on Redwood Road, and took the pickup driver into custody, officials say.

The investigation started at about 6:24 a.m. when the officer, nearby to assist another officer on an unrelated scene, saw a 2009 black Ford F-150 traveling northbound at a high rate of speed on Redwood Road.

“When the driver reached 400 S. Redwood Road, the driver swerved into the southbound lanes, traveling the wrong way,” says a statement released by the SLCPD. “ The driver of the F-150 tried correcting the travel of his truck but ended up driving over a pole. As the truck continued moving, the driver crossed the center median back into the northbound lanes.

“Ultimately, the driver lost control of the truck, went sideways, over the sidewalk and nearly crashed down an embankment, with homes at the base.”

The officer responded and attempted to stop traffic, the statement says.

“As the officer arrived, the driver of the truck started backing up the truck and driving northbound on Redwood Road. The driver pulled over near 200 S. Redwood Road.

“When the officer contacted the driver, the officer could smell an alcoholic beverage coming from the driver and his eyes appeared glossy and bloodshot. At the time of the crash, officers believe the driver operated his truck while under the influence of alcohol.”

The driver is being processed for driving under the influence of alcohol and other traffic-related charges, the SLCPD statement says. His name will not be released before he is formally booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.