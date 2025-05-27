SLCPD officers shoot, kill suspect during domestic violence response

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 27, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) -- A 42-year-old man was shot and killed by Salt Lake City police officers early Tuesday morning as they responded to a domestic violence call at a residence near Judith Street and Hudson Avenue.

According to a SLCPD news release, officers were dispatched to the residence around 12:13 a.m. after a woman called 9-1-1 and said her ex-husband was breaking into her home in violation of a court-issued protective order.

"The 9-1-1 caller reportedly told SLC911 that the suspect had previously threatened to kill her and was now inside the residence. The woman and two children – both teenagers – reportedly hid in a bedroom while remaining on the phone with SLC911.

"The woman also reported smelling gasoline. The source of the gasoline remains under investigation," the news release said.

"Officers entered the home to intervene and to stop the threat. During the incident, at least two officers discharged their firearms.

"Officers and paramedics provided aid, but the suspect died on scene," the SLCPD statement said.

"The woman and two children were not physically injured."

The officer involved critical incident protocal has been invoked as required by Utah state law.

"OICI Protocol Team 2, led by the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake, is leading the investigation," SLCPD reported.

Two SLCPD officers involved in the police response have been placed on paid administrative leave, "which is standard in any OICI."

SLCPD Chief Brian Redd commented on the shooting in the overnight news release, saying “Early this morning, our officers responded to what appeared to be a life-threatening domestic violence call. Our officers responded to stop a volatile situation and to protect the lives of a woman and her children inside.”

“We will continue to support everyone involved as the investigation moves forward and will share additional information when appropriate.”

Redd also praised the emergency call taker, "who did a remarkable job under a lot of pressure. Their professionalism and calmness during this critical incident exemplify the outstanding teamwork we share with our partners at SLC911.”

The news release stressed the information provided was based on the preliminary investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update this article as more details become available.