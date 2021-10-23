SLCPD park squad seizes Ruger Bearcat revolver, illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department park squad seized items including a Ruger Bearcat revolver, illegal narcotics, and drug paraphernalia this week, officials said Friday.

“After a shooting, we had our park squad in Liberty Park patrolling Wednesday to ensure community safety,” said a Facebook post from SLCPD. “Those efforts paid off when we seized illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia and this firearm. We hear our community’s concerns and are committed to safety.”

Also on Wednesday, the Salt Lake County Attorney’s Office announced a crackdown on gun crime, including that plea deals will no longer be offered for gun-related crimes in the county.