SLCPD pays it forward with holiday shopping spree for 50 children

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Fifty schoolchildren spent Saturday morning having breakfast and doing some Christmas shopping with Salt Lake City’s finest.

The Salt Lake City Police Department hosted the eighth annual Holiday Police Pay-It-Forward event, with officers pairing with Salt Lake City School District students for a shopping spree.

“We look forward to this day every year,” Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said. “This program is a perfect example of how compassionate acts can resonate throughout our community to build a culture of care, trust and positivity. Even though we had a short time together, these memories will last a lifetime for the kids, our officers and everyone who participated.”

The 50 students were selected by the Salt Lake City School District based on need. Officers from the Utah Transit Authority and University of Utah police departments also participated.

The Little America Hotel hosted breakfast for the students and officers. Students then rode in a police car as part of a motorcade complete with lights and sirens through downtown.

Children were surprised by Santa, Mrs. Claus and other SLCPD employees before going on a shopping spree. They also received backpacks filled with school supplies, provided by Essendant.

The SLCPD’s Police Pay-It-Forward program provides school-age children with the opportunity to partner with a police officer to shop for school supplies in August and holiday gifts in December.

Funding for the program is collected through donations from the Salt Lake City Police Foundation, SLCPD members, community organizations and local businesses.