SLCPD: Pedestrian dead after being struck by 2 vehicles; 2nd person injured in Rose Park area incident

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One pedestrian died after being hit by two vehicles in the Rose Park neighborhood of Salt Lake City Tuesday.

Police responded to the scene, at 1200 West and 600 North, shortly after dispatch was notified of the accident at 8:17 a.m. Officers determined this crash involved two cars that hit the man.

“The first impact happened as the man crossed, northbound in the crosswalk, on 600 North,” an SLCPD news release says. “The driver of a white station wagon hit the man while turning eastbound onto 600 North. The driver remained on scene and started helping the victim.

“The second impact happened while the driver of the station wagon helped the victim. Officers believe the second vehicle, a black SUV, turning east onto 600 North hit both a bystander and the man on the ground.”

Officers arrived and found the original victim critically injured, the news release says. Bystanders, Gold Cross Ambulance and the Salt Lake City Fire Department “attempted life-saving efforts, but the man died on scene.”

Paramedics treated the bystander for non-life-threatening injuries on scene.

Both drivers remained on scene and are cooperating with the investigation.

This crash marks the second traffic-related fatality in Salt Lake City for 2023.