SLCPD Pioneer Patrol officers arrest 6 suspects

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 22. 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers assigned to the Pioneer Patrol Division of the Salt Lake City Police arrested six people Wednesday.

The planned and coordinated effort started at 8 a.m. in the North Temple corridor, between 800 West and 1700 West. It lasted about an hour.

Those arrested for booking into the Salt Lake County Jail are:

Cruz Martin, 29, for possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, and multiple, active warrants

Lea Adamson, 31, for false information of an actual person and possession of a controlled substance

Danielle Allred, 37, for multiple, active warrants

Anthony Brickhouse, 37, for multiple, active warrants

Jack Lamb, 42, for multiple, active warrants

John Lloyd, 43, for multiple, active warrants

“Our officers are investing a significant amount of time and resources listening with community members to identify concerns and then to quickly act upon this to make our community safer,” said Chief Mike Brown, Salt Lake City Police.